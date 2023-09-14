Italy's Eni and LG Chem team up for biorefinery plant in South Korea

MILAN : The sustainable mobility unit of Italy's Eni and petrochemicals maker LG Chem have teamed up to explore the potential development of a biorefinery in South Korea, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The project, which is designed to process around 400,000 tonnes of bio-feedstocks per year, aims to boost the production of sustainable fuels and plastics through low-carbon processes amid growing demand as well as decarbonise the energy and mobility sector.

A final decision for the investment is scheduled by next year and the plant is set to be completed by 2026 at LG Chem's existing integrated petrochemical complex in Daesan.

