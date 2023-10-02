Logo
Italy's Eni makes big gas discovery in Indonesia's Kutei Basin
The logo of Italian multinational energy company Eni is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
MILAN : Italian energy group Eni said on Monday it had made a significant gas discovery from the Geng North-1 exploration well drilled in the North Ganal PSC, about 85 kilometres off the coast of East Kalimantan in Indonesia.

Preliminary estimates indicate a total structure discovered volume of 5 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas, equal to about 140 billion cubic metres of gas, with an estimated condensate content up to 400 million barrels.

The discovery has the potential to contribute substantially to the creation of a new production hub in the northern part of the Kutei Basin to be connected to the Bontang liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities on the coast of East Kalimantan, Eni said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

