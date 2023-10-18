Logo
Ivory Coast appoints largely unchanged new government
FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara attends the ECOWAS summit to discuss transitional roadmap for Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, in Accra, Ghana, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
ABIDJAN : Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara appointed a new government of 31 ministers on Tuesday with many positions unchanged after unexpectedly removing the prime minister and his cabinet from office earlier this month.

Robert Beugre Mambe, a close ally of the president and an influential figure in the ruling party, had been named prime minister on Monday after Ouattara removed his predecessor Patrick Achi and his cabinet on Oct. 6 without explanation.

As part of the new appointments announced on Tuesday, Minister of Economic Planning and Development Niale Kaba is now heading a new combined ministry of Economy, Economic Planning and Development.

Former Economy Minister Adama Coulibaly was appointed as Finance and Budget Minister, but ministers for Defence, Agriculture and Mines retained their roles.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

