Ivory coast presidency says Robert Beugre Mambe appointed as PM
Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
ABIDJAN :Ivory Coast's presidency on Monday said Robert Beugre Mambe, the governor of Abidjan, was appointed as prime minister, after the government was dissolved earlier this month.

President Alassane Ouattara removed Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his cabinet on Oct. 6 without explaining the motivation behind the unexpected move.

"The president of the republic asks prime minister Robert Beugre Mambe to propose a new government as soon as possible," the presidency's secretary general Aboudramane Cisse said in a statement.

Ivory Coast will hold a presidential election in 2025. Ouattara, who was re-elected in 2020, has not yet said whether he will run again.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alex Richardson)

