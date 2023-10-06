Logo
Ivory Coast president removes prime minister, dissolves government
FILE PHOTO: Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara attends the ECOWAS summit to discuss transitional roadmap for Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, in Accra, Ghana, July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
ABIDJAN : Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has removed the prime minister and dissolved his government, the presidency's secretary general Aboudramane Cisse said on Friday.

No reason was provided for the unexpected move.

"The president expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and to all members of the government for their commitment to serving the nation over the past years," Cisse said.

They will remain in temporary charge until a new prime minister and government are appointed, he added.

It is not uncommon for presidents in Ivory Coast to make drastic, unexpected changes to their governments.

Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government in April last year after Ouattara announced plans to cut ministerial positions to slim down the size of his cabinet.

The prime minister was re-appointed a week later.

Ivory Coast will hold a presidential election in 2025. Ouattara, who was re-elected in 2020, has not yet said whether he will run again.

(Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)

