Japan to allocate 20 billion yen to support fisheries after China import ban -Kyodo

TOKYO : The Japanese government is planning to set aside about 20 billion yen (US$136.77 million) to support fishery businesses after China's total import ban of Japanese marine products, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The government is planning to announce the measures early next week, Kyodo reported, without citing sources.

(US$1 = 146.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama. Editing by Gerry Doyle)