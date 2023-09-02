Logo
Japan to allocate 20 billion yen to support fisheries after China import ban -Kyodo
A fishing port is pictured in Soma, about 45 km away from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant discharging treated radioactive water into the ocean, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/file photo

Published September 2, 2023
Updated September 2, 2023
TOKYO : The Japanese government is planning to set aside about 20 billion yen (US$136.77 million) to support fishery businesses after China's total import ban of Japanese marine products, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The government is planning to announce the measures early next week, Kyodo reported, without citing sources.

(US$1 = 146.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

