Japan to allocate US$205 million to support electric aircraft systems - Nikkei

TOKYO : Japan will subsidize hydrogen fuel cell systems and other equipment to the tune of 30.6 billion yen (US$205 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

The government's decision is aimed at supporting the development of components for electric aircraft with reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the newspaper said.

The trade ministry is expected to present the policy at a working group of the ministry's council, it said.

The government will allocate 17.3 billion yen for the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems for aircraft, and 13.3 billion yen for the development of fuel-efficient engine control systems, the Nikkei said.

(US$1 = 149.3200 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; editing by Robert Birsel)