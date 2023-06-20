Logo
Japan asks China to take WTO report on steel anti-dumping 'seriously'
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO: A man works among steel rods at a steel collection facility in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/file photo
Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
TOKYO : Japan said on Tuesday China must take the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s report on Beijing's anti-dumping measures against Japanese stainless steel products "seriously", a day after it said they were inconsistent with the WTO agreement.

Japan asks China to "promptly bring its WTO-inconsistent measures into conformity with its obligations under the WTO Agreement", said a statement from Tokyo's foreign ministry.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

