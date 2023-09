TOKYO : Japan's seasonally adjusted factory output was flat in August from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 0.8per cent decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to rise 5.8per cent in September and increase 3.8per cent in October, data showed on Friday.

