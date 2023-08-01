Logo
Japan chip equipment supplier Disco to set up center in India - Nikkei
Japan chip equipment supplier Disco to set up center in India - Nikkei

Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
Japan's Disco Corp wants to establish a center in India to support its clients and serve as a base for marketing to the country's semiconductor industry, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive.

The chipmaking device supplier will consider opening an applications laboratory, which performs test cuts and other experimental processing at customer's request, in India, the report said.

Plans for the lab will depend on how client companies are progressing in their Indian expansions, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru)

