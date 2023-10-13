Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan condemns Hamas' 'terror attacks,' supports Israel's right to defend itself
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan condemns Hamas' 'terror attacks,' supports Israel's right to defend itself

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa waits for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to arrive for a meeting, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York. Julia Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told her Israeli counterpart on Thursday the "terror attacks" by Hamas cannot be justified for any reason, and that Tokyo resolutely condemns the conduct, a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Kamikawa told Eli Cohen in their phone call that Israel has the right to defend itself and its people under international law, the statement said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Reese)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.