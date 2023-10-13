Japan condemns Hamas' 'terror attacks,' supports Israel's right to defend itself

TOKYO : Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told her Israeli counterpart on Thursday the "terror attacks" by Hamas cannot be justified for any reason, and that Tokyo resolutely condemns the conduct, a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Kamikawa told Eli Cohen in their phone call that Israel has the right to defend itself and its people under international law, the statement said.

