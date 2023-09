TOKYO : Japan's business-to-business service prices rose 2.1per cent in August from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.7per cent year-on-year gain in July, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan is closely watching service price movements to see whether inflationary pressure is broadening in the economy to warrant phasing out its massive stimulus.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)