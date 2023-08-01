Japan economy minister Goto: BOJ's move wasn't shift in monetary easing

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan's Friday decision to make its yield curve control (YCC) more flexible was "not as a shift in its monetary easing stance", Japans' economy minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Tuesday.

Goto told reporters that he thought the central bank's move would rather "increase the sustainability of monetary easing" by loosening its operations regarding the YCC scheme.

