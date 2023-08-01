Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan economy minister Goto: BOJ's move wasn't shift in monetary easing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan economy minister Goto: BOJ's move wasn't shift in monetary easing

FILE PHOTO-Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalisation Shigeyuki Goto speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Japan's Minister for Economic Revitalisation Shigeyuki Goto speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Published August 1, 2023
Updated August 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan's Friday decision to make its yield curve control (YCC) more flexible was "not as a shift in its monetary easing stance", Japans' economy minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Tuesday.

Goto told reporters that he thought the central bank's move would rather "increase the sustainability of monetary easing" by loosening its operations regarding the YCC scheme.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.