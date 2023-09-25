Japan to ensure stable energy supply amid US sanctions on Russia

TOKYO :Japan will make comprehensive decisions to ensure the country's energy supply is stable while cooperating with the G7 group amid fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia, Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Monday.

This month, the United States sanctioned a number of companies providing engineering, construction and other services to the Russia-led Arctic LNG 2 project where Japanese shareholders hold a combined 10per cent stake.

Nishimura added that Japan was still examining the impact from the sanctions which do not cover the project itself, or the shareholders.

The comments were made at a news conference after Nishimura hosted the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo to discuss measures and challenges to promote the use of hydrogen to help the world combat climate change.

Ministers and delegates in 22 countries have agreed to set a goal to increase global hydrogen demand to 150 million metric tons by 2030, with up to 90 million tons sourced from renewable and low-carbon, Nishimura said.

There are many hydrogen production projects being planned in various countries and many nations and regions have crafted their own hydrogen policy, but few have made investment decisions due to the uncertain demand outlook, he said.

"Therefore, we have a new demand goal and shared the recognition that policy support is needed to achieve this goal," he said.

