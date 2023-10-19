Japan exports hit record level, first rise in three months

TOKYO :Japan's exports hit a record level in September, climbing for the first time in three months as automakers revved up shipments to the U.S. and Europe, unshackled from a global chip shortage that had held them back a year earlier.

Export growth was 4.3per cent, outperforming economists' expectations of a 3.1per cent increase and a 0.8per cent fall in August. The value of shipments clocked in at 9.2 trillion yen (US$61 billion), a 2per cent increase over the previous record logged in October last year.

"Exports turned out solid overall despite concerns about the global economic slowdown," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

At the same time, imports slumped a somewhat larger-than-expected 16.3per cent as the base-line effects of higher energy bills resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have run their course.

With both the growth in exports and the drop in imports exceeding predictions, Japan booked its first trade surplus in three months of 62.4 billion yen, confounding expectations for a 425 billion yen deficit.

However, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and slower growth in China cloud the outlook for Japan, the world's third-biggest economy.

"You cannot be optimistic given that elevated interest rates are cooling demand in the West and considering the impact of China's real-estate woes on its economy," Minami said.

By destination, U.S.-bound exports surged 13per cent, led by hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles, engines as well as mining and construction machinery.

Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, fell 6.2per cent for their 10th straight month of decline, dragged down by weaker demand for chips, electronic parts and food.

Overall, car shipments accounted for 18per cent of exports, offsetting declines in exports of chip-related products.

China-bound food exports, including fish, tumbled 58per cent due to its ban on Japanese food imports after Tokyo decided to release water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

(US$1 = 149.7500 yen)

