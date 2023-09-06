Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan eyes fresh economic stimulus package in October - Kyodo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan eyes fresh economic stimulus package in October - Kyodo

Workers clean windows of an office building in Tokyo's business district, Japan November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

Workers clean windows of an office building in Tokyo's business district, Japan November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Japanese government is set to announce a fresh economic stimulus package in October to support companies' wage hikes and mitigate energy bills, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to order his government agencies to draft the package by the end of September, with an aim of compiling an extra budget to fund the measures.

Japan is saddled with the industrial world's heaviest debt at more than twice the size of its economy, and its budget demands for the next fiscal year will hit a record 112 trillion yen (US$760 billion).

v(US$1 = 147.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.