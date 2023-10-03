Japan Finance Minister Suzuki says authorities stand ready to respond in forex market

TOKYO :Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday authorities were watching the currency market closely and stood ready to respond, repeating a warning against speculative moves that did not reflect economic fundamentals.

Speaking at a regularly scheduled press conference, Suzuki said authorities were watching market moves with a high sense of urgency.

The yen slid to within a hair of 150 per dollar and near a one-year low, putting traders on watch for intervention from Japanese authorities.

Asked about the possibility of intervention, Suzuki said he was not in a position to comment, but added that whether to intervene would be determined by volatility, and not to target certain levels.

