Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: Won't rule out any options on FX
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: Won't rule out any options on FX

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday he would not rule out any options on currencies as the dollar broke above 148 yen to the dollar, warning against yen sell-offs that would hurt trade-reliant Japan.

Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting he is closely communicating with currency authorities when asked about intervention to stem yen weakness.

Interventions Japan conducted last September and October had certain effects in the currency market, he said, and he would not rule out any options if currency volatility becomes excessive.

"We are closely watching currencies with a high sense of urgency," Suzuki said.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.