Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water

Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water
Masanobu Sakamoto, the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations speaks during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 21, 2023. Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS
Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water
Masanobu Sakamoto ,the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations answers questions from reporters after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 21, 2023. Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS
Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan August 20, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
Published August 21, 2023
Updated August 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :The leader of a Japanese fisheries industry group told officials on Monday he was "greatly concerned" about the discharge of treated radioactive water set to be released into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The government is expected to decide soon, perhaps within days, when to start releasing the water, equivalent to the contents of 500 Olympic-size swimming pools, despite objections at home and abroad to the plan.

The water has mostly been used to cool nuclear reactors damaged in 2011 when tsunami waves crashed into the plant on the coast north of Tokyo after an earthquake.

It has been treated to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited the plant on Sunday, said last week his government was in the final stage of deciding when to begin the release. Cabinet ministers will discuss the issue on Tuesday, Kyodo news agency said.

Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met Masanobu Sakamoto, the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, to offer safety assurances about the water.

"We remain firmly opposed to the release of the treated water," said Sakamoto, who is set to meet Kishida later on Monday.

The predicted decades-long release raised anxiety among the fishing industry, which was "gravely concerned," he added.

Nishimura acknowledged the concerns but said the water release had become a pressing matter.

"This is not something we can put off, if we want to decommission the Fukushima nuclear plant and revive the area," he said.

Last month the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved the government's plan for the water, which it says can no longer be stored on site.

Despite such assurances, the prospect of more than a million tons of water being pumped into the Pacific from the nuclear plant owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company has sparked alarm.

China, in particular, has criticised it and banned some seafood imports. Citizens' groups in Japan and South Korea are also up in arms.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Elaine Lies; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.