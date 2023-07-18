Japan, France to hold first-ever joint fighter jet drill next week - Japan air force
TOKYO : Japan and France will hold their first-ever joint fighter jet drill from July 26-29, Japan's Air Self-Defence Force said on Tuesday.
The exercise, scheduled to take place in Japan, is aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Japanese air force said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
