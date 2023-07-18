Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan, France to hold first-ever joint fighter jet drill next week - Japan air force
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan, France to hold first-ever joint fighter jet drill next week - Japan air force

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan and France will hold their first-ever joint fighter jet drill from July 26-29, Japan's Air Self-Defence Force said on Tuesday.

The exercise, scheduled to take place in Japan, is aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Japanese air force said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.