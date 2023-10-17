Logo
Japan to give US$10 million aid to Gaza civilians - foreign minister
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
TOKYO :Japan will provide US$10 million in emergency aid for civilians in Gaza, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday.

Japan is the current president of the Group of 7 developed nations and Kamikawa said it was monitoring the situation in Gaza "with concern", adding that Japan expects the situation to be calmed down as soon as possible.

Kamikawa said she was also making final preparations for talks with her Iranian counterpart.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Iran-backed Hamas - which controls the Gaza Strip - after its Islamist fighters stormed Israeli towns on Oct. 7, killing 1,300 people and seizing hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Miral Fahmy)

