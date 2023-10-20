Japan gives US$80 million subsidy to moon exploration startup ispace
TOKYO : Japan will provide a 12 billion yen (US$80 million) subsidy for moon exploration startup ispace, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.
Tokyo-based ispace aims to launch its second moon lander next year following its failed first mission in April this year.
(US$1 = 149.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...