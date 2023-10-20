Japan govt presents to parliament plan for formin's visit to Egypt - Kyodo

TOKYO :The Japanese government has presented to the country's parliament a plan for Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's visit to Egypt from late on Friday, Kyodo news agency reported.

Kamikawa is expected to explain Japan's position on human rights issues at an international conference on peace hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Kyodo reported.

A Japanese foreign ministry spokesperson said he has not yet heard of any such plan.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)