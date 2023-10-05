Logo
Japan issues tsunami advisory for islands in eastern Japan
Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
TOKYO : Japan issued an advisory for a tsunami of 1 metre for the islands off of Izu peninsula on the eastern coast of the country.

The warning followed an earthquake that had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 that struck at 11 a.m. near Torishima island, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The epicentre was in the Pacific ocean about 550 kms (340 miles) south of Tokyo.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

