Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu, Ogasawara Islands area
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu, Ogasawara Islands area

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu, Ogasawara island areas in the eastern part of the country on Monday.

The tsunami already arrived in some island areas, which reported waves as high as 60 centimetres (24 inches), national broadcaster NHK said.

The advisory followed an earthquake near Torishima Island at 5:25 a.m. (JST), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The United States Geological Survey measured a quake in the area with a magnitude of 4.9.

The Izu Islands area, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Tokyo, was the site of an earthquake-triggered tsunami advisory on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Kim Coghill)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.