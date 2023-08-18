Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan July core CPI rises 3.1per cent yr/yr, slowing from June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan July core CPI rises 3.1per cent yr/yr, slowing from June

FILE PHOTO-People shop daily necessities at a market in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-People shop daily necessities at a market in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

Published August 18, 2023
Updated August 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.1per cent in July from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.3per cent year-on-year.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched the median market forecast and followed a 3.3per cent increase in the previous month.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.