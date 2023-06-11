Logo
Japan keeps missile defence alert after North Korea deadline expires
FILE PHOTO: A still photograph shows what appears to be North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan County, North Korea, May 31, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency and taken from video. KCNA via REUTERS

Published June 11, 2023
Updated June 11, 2023
TOKYO : Japan extended its alert on ballistic missile defences on Sunday despite the expiration of North Korea's deadline for launching a satellite had passed.

Japan put its ballistic missile defences on alert last month and vowed to shoot down any projectile it deemed to threaten its territory, after North Korea notified Japan it planned to launch a satellite between May 31 and midnight on Saturday night.

"Japan will keep its order regarding the ballistic missile defences for the time being," the Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement that did not provide a reason.

North Korea last month informed the International Maritime Organization of the schedule of its planned satellite launch.

North Korean launched a satellite on May 31 that ended in failure, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, according to North Korean state media.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; Editing by William Mallard)

