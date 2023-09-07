Logo
Japan launches rocket carrying moon lander SLIM after three delays
H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander is launched at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on September 7, 2023. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
TOKYO : Japan launched the H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander on Thursday morning, after unfavourable weather led to three postponements in a week last month.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the rocket took off from its Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan as planned. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries operated the launch.

The rocket is carrying JAXA's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft, dubbed "moon sniper" for its experimental precision landing technology. SLIM's lunar landing is scheduled for early next year.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Tom Hogue)

