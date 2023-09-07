Logo
Japan launches rocket carrying moon lander Slim after three delays
Japan launches rocket carrying moon lander Slim after three delays

TOKYO — Japan launched the H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander on Thursday (Sept 7) morning, after unfavourable weather led to three postponements in a week last month.

H-IIA launch vehicle number 47 is seen on the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Aug 28, 2023.

H-IIA launch vehicle number 47 is seen on the launching pad at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Aug 28, 2023.

Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
TOKYO — Japan launched the H-IIA rocket carrying the national space agency's moon lander on Thursday (Sept 7) morning, after unfavourable weather led to three postponements in a week last month.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the rocket took off from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan as planned. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries manufactured the rocket and operated the launch.

The rocket is carrying JAXA's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) spacecraft, dubbed the "moon sniper" for its experimental precision landing technology. Slim's lunar landing is scheduled for early next year.

The launch comes two weeks after India became the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the lunar south pole.

Two earlier attempts by Japan to land on the moon failed in the past year. JAXA lost contact with a lander carried by a NASA rocket and scrubbed an attempted landing in November. A lander made by Japanese startup ispace crashed in April as it attempted to descend to the lunar surface. REUTERS

