Japan mulls exporting engines of retired F-15 jets to Indonesia -Jiji
Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
TOKYO : Japan is considering providing the engines of retired F-15 fighter jets to Indonesia as it weighs up revising its guidelines on the export of defence equipment, Jiji news agency said on Monday.

The government hopes to push forward the debate on relaxing rules over arms exports, which currently do not allow for the transfer of engines, according to the report that cited one or more government sources.

Japan has strict arms export rules that prevent the transfer of lethal equipment and weapons, including fighter jets. The ruling coalition is discussing possibly revising the government's policy on arms exports.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Mark Potter)

