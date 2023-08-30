Logo
Japan plans subsidies to curb record gasoline prices, PM Kishida says
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to media after North Korea appeared to have fired a missile, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2023. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File photo

Published August 30, 2023
Updated August 30, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the government plans to introduce new fuel oil subsidies next month to bring down record gasoline prices.

The government aims to help to push down retail gasoline prices to about 175 yen per litre by October, from about 185 yen now, Kishida told reporters.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Goodman)

