Japan plans subsidies to curb record gasoline prices, PM Kishida says
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the government plans to introduce new fuel oil subsidies next month to bring down record gasoline prices.
The government aims to help to push down retail gasoline prices to about 175 yen per litre by October, from about 185 yen now, Kishida told reporters.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Goodman)
Read more of the latest in
Popular
Content is loading...