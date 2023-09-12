Logo
Japan PM to keep his chief cabinet secretary in cabinet reshuffle -Yomiuri
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, August 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to keep Hirokazu Matsuno in his current post as chief cabinet secretary, a key ministerial position, during a cabinet reshuffle, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri said core members of his cabinet and party leadership will remain unchanged, as Kishida also plans to keep former premier Taro Aso as party vice president and former foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi as party secretary-general.

Kishida, also the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has said he plans to reshuffle his cabinet and conduct a personnel change of party leadership as early as Wednesday.

Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, two prime ministers before Kishida, both served as chief cabinet secretary before becoming premier.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Christopher Cushing)

