Japan PM Kishida says he plans cabinet reshuffle, economic measures
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference, on the second day of the G20 summit, in New Delhi, India, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he plans to reshuffle his cabinet as early as Wednesday, and to compile a package of drastic economic measures soon after.

"I'm thinking of conducting a personnel change of party leadership and of the cabinet as early as the 13th," Kishida told a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, on the sidelines of a G20 summit meeting.

Kishida, who said last month he planned to compile a package of economic measures in September, told the press conference that he aimed to draw up comprehensive steps.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

