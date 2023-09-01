Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan PM Kishida: Will speed up efforts on compiling new stimulus steps
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan PM Kishida: Will speed up efforts on compiling new stimulus steps

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters after the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Tokyo, Japan August 24, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File photo

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters after the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, in Tokyo, Japan August 24, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS/File photo

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government would speed up efforts towards compiling a scheduled fresh package of measures to cushion the economic blow from rising inflation.

"It's still uncertain whether Japan's economy can move to a new stage" of recovery after overcoming the wounds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.