Japan PM Kishida: Will speed up efforts on compiling new stimulus steps
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday the government would speed up efforts towards compiling a scheduled fresh package of measures to cushion the economic blow from rising inflation.
"It's still uncertain whether Japan's economy can move to a new stage" of recovery after overcoming the wounds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Read more of the latest in