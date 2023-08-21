Japan to raise FY2024/25 assumed interest rate after BOJ policy tweak -Kyodo

TOKYO : Japan's Ministry of Finance will raise its assumed long-term interest rate to 1.5per cent for the fiscal 2024/25 year from a record-low 1.1per cent this fiscal year, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The upward revision to the rate, which is used to calculate debt interest payments for the annual state budget, is based on rising Japanese government bond yields after the Bank of Japan last month tweaked its ultra-easy monetary policy, Kyodo said.

While the assumed rate tends to be estimated conservatively and is subject to change depending on actual long-term rate moves, any increase adds to strain on the country's budget which is set to exceed a record 114 trillion yen (US$782.64 billion) with planned rises in defence and social security spending.

Japan carries the industrial world's heaviest debt burden, at more than twice the size of GDP.

The higher assumed rate would be used to calculate debt-servicing costs when compiling the fiscal 2024/25 budget draft in late December, after sticking to a rate of 1.1per cent since fiscal 2017.

The BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1per cent, buying huge amounts of government bonds to cap the 10-year yield around 0per cent as part of efforts to fire up inflation to its 2per cent target.

It said last month it would allow the 10-year bond yield to move up to 1per cent, having previously raised the cap to 0.5per cent last December from 0.25per cent.

The higher assumed rate would be the first increase since fiscal 2007 when the rate rose to 2.3per cent from 2.0per cent after the BOJ scrapped its previous zero interest rate policy.

(US$1 = 145.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Kirsten Donovan)