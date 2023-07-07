Japan regular wages jump most since 1995 after labour talks

TOKYO : Japan's nominal base salary grew at the fastest pace in 28 years in May, government data showed on Friday, adding fuel to the debate over when the central bank will unwind its ultra-loose monetary stimulus.

Global financial markets have been closely watching Japan's wage data, as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda regards pay growth as a key gauge to consider in deliberations about a shift in policy.

Regular wages rose 1.8per cent in May from a year before, labour ministry data showed, the biggest gain since February 1995. The strong base pay growth boosted worker's total cash earnings, or nominal wages, by 2.5per cent in May, after a revised 0.8per cent increase logged in April.

Japan's largest labour organisation Rengo said on Wednesday that major companies had agreed to average pay hikes of 3.58per cent this year, the highest since 3.9per cent in 1993, according to its final survey result.

The result of the spring labour talks, known as "shunto", will be increasingly seen in government wage statistics over the next few months, a labour ministry official said.

Still, real wages contracted 1.2per cent in May, the 14th consecutive month of year-on-year declines, as relentless consumer inflation outstrips nominal pay growth and squeezes households' buying power.

Separate data on Friday showed Japanese household spending fell 4.0per cent in May from a year earlier, down for a third month and more than the median market forecast for a 2.4per cent decline.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, household spending was down 1.1per cent, versus an estimated 0.5per cent gain to mark a fourth month of decline.

