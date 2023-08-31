Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan releases new M&A guidelines to promote takeovers, consolidation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan releases new M&A guidelines to promote takeovers, consolidation

Published August 31, 2023
Updated August 31, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Japanese government on Thursday released new guidelines to promote more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the world's third-largest economy as it hopes to spur consolidation in industry and boost competitiveness.

The guidelines set out a code of conduct for M&As, cracking down on some defence tactics and stressing that credible takeover offers should not be spurned without sincere consideration.

The new rules have drawn strong interest from global investors or strategic buyers frustrated with defensive tactics aimed at blocking takeovers and entrenching management.

Ahead of the publication, the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI) received comments from 50 parties including overseas funds, an unusually high number for such guidelines.

"Most of the comments were positive," Tomoaki Nakanishi, METI's corporate system division director, said in a briefing.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.