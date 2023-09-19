Logo
Japan ruling party's Seko: at least US$100 billion stimulus needed
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
TOKYO : Japan senior ruling party official Hiroshige Seko on Tuesday said the size of the government's upcoming economic stimulus package must be at least 15 trillion yen (US$101.5 billion), or preferably 20 trillion yen.

"With an uncertain global economic outlook especially regarding China, and extremely weak business spending, we must have a package of around 3per cent of GDP (gross domestic product)", Seko told a press conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, after reshuffling his cabinet last week, said his government would aim to compile a fresh fiscal package in October to help the public weather the rising cost of living.

(US$1 = 147.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

