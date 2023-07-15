Japan, Saudi Arabia set to agree on rare earth resources joint development - Nikkei

TOKYO : Japan and Saudi Arabia are expected to agree on joint investment to develop rare earth resources during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the Middle East starting Sunday, Nikkei reported.

Kishida plans to visit oil producers Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, as well as liquefied natural gas producer Qatar - the three major energy suppliers to resources-poor Japan - on July 16-18.

Rare earth resources are essential for decarbonisation and production of electric vehicles in particular as Japan aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and Saudi Arabia is also actively trying to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

According to Nikkei on Saturday, Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are set to agree on rare earth resources cooperation on Sunday to jointly explore development projects in other countries.

Japan will also help to speed-up development of resources currently being explored in Saudi Arabia and namely copper, iron and zinc, Nikkei added.

A senior official at Japan's foreign ministry told reporters this week that Kishida plans to discuss energy markets during his upcoming trip the Gulf countries, while also aiming to offer Japanese technologies for net zero transition.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Michael Perry)