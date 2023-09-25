Logo
Japan says to ensure stable energy supply amid US sanctions on Russia
Japan says to ensure stable energy supply amid US sanctions on Russia

Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), talks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File photo

Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), talks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
TOKYO : Japan will make comprehensive decisions to ensure the country's energy supply is stable while cooperating with the G7 group amid fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia, Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Monday.

This month, the United States sanctioned a number of companies providing engineering, construction and other services to the Russia-led Arctic LNG 2 project where Japanese shareholders hold a combined 10per cent stake.

Nishimura added that Japan was still examining the impact from the sanctions which do not cover the project itself, or the shareholders.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

