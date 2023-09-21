Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan says it continues to seek release of Astellas worker detained in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan says it continues to seek release of Astellas worker detained in China

Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan is continuing its efforts to seek the prompt release of an employee of Astellas Pharma who has been detained in China since March, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was speaking at a press conference after Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that Beijing was expected to decide soon on whether to formally arrest the Japanese businessman, whom it detained on suspicion of espionage.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.