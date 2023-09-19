Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan says it will ensure stable energy supply after US sanctions related to Arctic LNG-2 project
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan says it will ensure stable energy supply after US sanctions related to Arctic LNG-2 project

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan will ensure stable and steady energy supply to the country in the wake of fresh U.S. sanctions related to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project, the top government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also told reporters that the government was gathering information about the sanctions and its possible impact to Japan.

The Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia's Arctic is operated byRussian company Novatek while Japan's Mitsui & Co and fellow Japanese firm JOGMEC hold a combined 10per cent stake.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.