Japan says watching FX moves with 'high sense of urgency'
Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday the government would continue to monitor currency moves with "a high sense of urgency".

He also repeated that it is important that the currency market moves in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

The yen has slid to 11-month-low levels near 150 to the dollar, spurring market speculation that the government might intervene to stem further declines as it did last year.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he was watching currency moves "cautiously", Bloomberg News reported.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

