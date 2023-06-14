Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan Self-Defence Force member arrested after shooting, 2 dead — NHK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan Self-Defence Force member arrested after shooting, 2 dead — NHK

TOKYO — Several Japanese Self Defence Force personnel may have died in a shooting incident at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu in central Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday (June 14).

Japan's naval ship 'Mogami', featuring stealth capability, is seen next to Japan's national flag at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. Reuters

Japan's naval ship 'Mogami', featuring stealth capability, is seen next to Japan's national flag at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) naval base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

Published June 14, 2023
Updated June 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO — A member of the Japan Self-Defence Force (SDF) was arrested on Wednesday (June 14) on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident that resulted in two fatalities, local media reported.

An 18-year-old SDF member injured three other personnel with automatic weapon fire, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the defence ministry. The victims were transported to hospital, with two dying of their injuries, NHK said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the incident happened at about 9am JST (8am Singapore time) at an SDF shooting range in Hino City in the central Japanese prefecture of Gifu. An SDF spokesperson said eight shots were fired.

The victims included a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, and there were no reports of civilian casualties, NHK said.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process. REUTERS

Related topics

Japan shooting

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.