Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan, South Korea financial regulators agree to resume 'shuttle meeting'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan, South Korea financial regulators agree to resume 'shuttle meeting'

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Financial Services Agency and South Korea's Financial Services Commission said on Tuesday they agreed to resume their regular "shuttle meeting" to strengthen ties to safeguard financial stability of the two East Asian markets.

The first round of such bilateral talks since 2016 will take place in Seoul on Dec. 19-20, the authorities said in a joint statement released after Japan FSA Commissioner Teruhisa Kurita and South Korea FSC Chairman Kim Joo-hyun met in Tokyo.

The two nations agreed in June to revive a US$10 billion currency swap deal, a step symbolising a thaw in the diplomatic tensions amid increasing geopolitical risks in the region.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.