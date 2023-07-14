Logo
Japan space agency rocket engine explodes during test
Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
TOKYO :A rocket engine exploded during a test in Japan on Friday, but there were no injuries in the incident, an official at Japan's Education, Science and Technology Ministry said.

The explosion of the Epsilon S engine at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) testing site in northern Japan is a further blow to the country's space ambitions, following a series of failures earlier this year.

The explosion took place about a minute into the test of the second stage engine, the official said.

Television footage showed flames shooting out the side of a testing facility before the whole small building was engulfed in flames and the roof blew off.

Japan's space programme has suffered a number of setbacks recently, including failure of its medium-lift rocket on its debut flight in March, when second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. Another launch was aborted a month earlier.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Mariko Katsumura; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

