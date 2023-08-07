Logo
Japan to start Fukushima water release as early as late Aug
TOKYO — Japan plans to start releasing treated radioactive water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean as early as late August, Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Monday (Aug 7), citing unnamed government sources.

Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, on Feb 28, 2023. Reuters

Published August 7, 2023
Updated August 7, 2023
The release will likely come shortly after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the United States next week and explain to them about the safety of the water in question, it said.

Japan's nuclear regulator last month granted approval for plant operator Tokyo Electric Power to start releasing the water — which Japan and the International Atomic Energy Agency say is safe but nearby countries fear it may contaminate food.

Bottom trawling fishing is scheduled to start off Fukushima, northeast of Tokyo, in September, and the government aims to start the water discharge before the fishing season gets underway, the newspaper said. REUTERS

