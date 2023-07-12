Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Japan 'strongly' asks Hong Kong not to ban food imports on Fukushima water release
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan 'strongly' asks Hong Kong not to ban food imports on Fukushima water release

FILE PHOTO: An official measures radiation levels of a fish imported from Japan as they conduct a radioactivity check, which have been conducted regularly since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, at Noryangjin fisheries wholesale market in Seoul, South Korea, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An official measures radiation levels of a fish imported from Japan as they conduct a radioactivity check, which have been conducted regularly since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, at Noryangjin fisheries wholesale market in Seoul, South Korea, July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan has made a strong request to Hong Kong officials not to tighten restrictions on food imports from Japan because of its plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant, Tokyo's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Japan, in a Wednesday meeting with Hong Kong government officials, explained its plans to discharge the treated water from the tsunami-wrecked plant and assured the safety of Japanese food, the ministry said.

The meeting was held a day after Hong Kong leader John Lee said the city, Japan's second-largest market for agricultural and fisheries exports, would ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo goes ahead with its water release plan.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.