Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to US to help Ukraine -WSJ
Japan in talks to provide artillery shells to US to help Ukraine -WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian artillery fires towards the frontline during heavy fighting amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
Japan is in talks to provide artillery shells to the United States to bolster stocks for Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

The Asian nation is considering supplying 155-mm. artillery shells under a 2016 pact to share ammunition as part of its long-standing security alliance with the United States, the paper added, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

