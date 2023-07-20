Japan, US, South Korea arranging to hold summit on Aug 18 -media

TOKYO : Japan, the United States and South Korea are arranging to hold a summit meeting among their three leaders at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, on Aug. 18, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to discuss ways to strengthen deterrence against North Korea, among other things, the daily said, citing unnamed U.S. and Japanese sources.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Reese)